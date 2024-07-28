Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

FI opened at $159.94 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

