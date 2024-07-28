Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.29.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.94. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $162.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

