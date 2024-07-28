Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Head to Head Contrast

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nissan Motor and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 2.78% 6.52% 2.16% Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nissan Motor and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $87.87 billion 0.14 $2.94 billion $1.53 4.00 Fisker $272.89 million 0.02 -$939.95 million ($2.22) 0.00

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nissan Motor beats Fisker on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

