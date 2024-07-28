Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of F opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.