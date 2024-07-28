Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.500-1.700 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.21 million. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FORR opened at $19.25 on Friday. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

