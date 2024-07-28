Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $70.99 on Thursday. Fortive has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

