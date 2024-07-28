Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, reports. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

BEN opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

