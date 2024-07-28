FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

RAIL opened at $3.26 on Friday. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.97.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FreightCar America stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.19% of FreightCar America worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

