Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FRD stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $120.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,927.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,927.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,674.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,908 shares of company stock worth $257,918. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

