FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,869 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

FNOV stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

