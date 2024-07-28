FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $120.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTAI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.23.

Get Our Latest Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $112.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.