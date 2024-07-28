FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $132.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:FTAI opened at $112.63 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $115.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.