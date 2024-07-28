FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reduced by Desjardins

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$179.29.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$159.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$166.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$170.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

