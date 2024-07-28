FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Boosted by Analyst (TSE:RCI)

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $4.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.81.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

