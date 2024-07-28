Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 172.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,585 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 35,563,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.30 to $4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $1.78 on Friday. Galiano Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

