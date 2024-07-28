Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) PT Lowered to $12.00 at BWS Financial

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BWS Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 27,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 152.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.