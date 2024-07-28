Gartner (IT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2024 guidance at 10.900- EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $470.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.50.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

