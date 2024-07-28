Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several analysts have commented on GTES shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

