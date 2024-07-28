GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,505 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 0.3 %

GCMG opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.54. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is -137.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

