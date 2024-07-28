GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Increased to $202.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $174.00 to $202.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GEV. Melius initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $173.11 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.