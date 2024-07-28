GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Increased to $202.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $174.00 to $202.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GEV. Melius initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.25.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
