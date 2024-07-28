GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $208.00. The stock had previously closed at $160.00, but opened at $168.46. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova shares last traded at $168.92, with a volume of 182,227 shares traded.
GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova
GE Vernova Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.71.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.