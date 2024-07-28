GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $208.00. The stock had previously closed at $160.00, but opened at $168.46. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova shares last traded at $168.92, with a volume of 182,227 shares traded.

GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $149,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

