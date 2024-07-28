GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WGSWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. GeneDx has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

