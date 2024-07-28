General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 3.3%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.47 and last traded at $170.05. Approximately 2,127,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,128,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.67.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

