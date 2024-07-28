Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15), reports. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.28 million. Gentex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gentex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,356 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after acquiring an additional 230,873 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gentex by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,217,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.