Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.56, but opened at $30.41. Gentex shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 224,570 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.28 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Gentex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

