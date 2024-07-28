George Weston (WN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WN opened at C$213.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$198.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$185.71. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$217.28.

George Weston Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 34.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.75, for a total transaction of C$978,756.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.75, for a total value of C$978,756.00. Insiders sold 26,307 shares of company stock worth $5,071,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WN shares. Desjardins upped their price target on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$219.17.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

