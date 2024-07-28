Gerald S. Adolph Sells 1,100 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CTAS stock opened at $761.39 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $773.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

