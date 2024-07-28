Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 1,853,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,264,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Geron Trading Up 8.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Geron by 908.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 192,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 173,370 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Geron by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 49,394 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Geron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Geron by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

