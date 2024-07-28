Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.44. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.