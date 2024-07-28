Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,002,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,669,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 4,420.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:GIC opened at $35.87 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Global Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.