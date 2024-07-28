GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

