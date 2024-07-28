Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Up 156.7% in July

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 156.7% from the June 30th total of 405,200 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

GMGI opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 0.49. Golden Matrix Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Golden Matrix Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.