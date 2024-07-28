Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 113,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

