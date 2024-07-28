Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 175,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 92,817 shares.The stock last traded at $41.50 and had previously closed at $40.63.

The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.44 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 350,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 76.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 517.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

