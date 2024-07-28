Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Lowered to $96.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Graco Stock Up 0.8 %

GGG opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

