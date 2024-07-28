GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $55.70

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.70, but opened at $59.46. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 3,311,904 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

