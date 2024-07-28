Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GPK opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.03.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

