Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.03.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

