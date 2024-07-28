Gregory Baszucki Sells 13,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Roblox alerts:

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00.

Roblox Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roblox by 836.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.