Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.39 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $197.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.84%.

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.