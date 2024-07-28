Guggenheim Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $67.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.