Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.28

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.28 and last traded at $144.84, with a volume of 43333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

