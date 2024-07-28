Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Loews Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,812,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,204 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 632,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 8.3 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.14 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.