Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in July

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,263,600 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 975,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harmonic Drive Systems Price Performance

Shares of Harmonic Drive Systems stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

About Harmonic Drive Systems

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

