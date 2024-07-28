Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in July

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,263,600 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 975,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Harmonic Drive Systems Price Performance
Shares of Harmonic Drive Systems stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.
About Harmonic Drive Systems
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harmonic Drive Systems
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.