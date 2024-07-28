Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.60% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Stock Up 3.8 %

HAS opened at $63.85 on Friday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hasbro by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.