HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 360.59% from the company’s current price.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.