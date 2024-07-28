Head to Head Comparison: DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI)

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

DNOW has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DNOW and Drilling Tools International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNOW $2.32 billion 0.70 $247.00 million $2.17 6.96 Drilling Tools International $152.03 million 1.04 $14.75 million $0.43 12.40

Analyst Recommendations

DNOW has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International. DNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drilling Tools International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DNOW and Drilling Tools International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNOW 0 1 1 0 2.50 Drilling Tools International 0 1 1 0 2.50

DNOW presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.58%. Drilling Tools International has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Drilling Tools International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than DNOW.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of DNOW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of DNOW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DNOW and Drilling Tools International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNOW 10.30% 10.39% 6.89% Drilling Tools International 8.21% 14.88% 9.04%

About DNOW

DNOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. It also offers original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air compressors, dryers, blowers, mixers, and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. In addition, the company provides supply chain and materials management; inventory planning and management, procurement, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting services. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well-servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, RNG facilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was formerly known as NOW Inc. and changed its name to DNOW Inc. in January 2024. DNOW Inc. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

