Head-To-Head Comparison: Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) vs. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Highest Performances and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey 14.64% 18.08% 10.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highest Performances $81.59 million 15.74 -$6.01 million N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey $1.91 billion 5.37 $280.30 million $4.11 36.49

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Highest Performances and Houlihan Lokey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A Houlihan Lokey 0 3 1 0 2.25

Houlihan Lokey has a consensus target price of $148.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.33%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Volatility and Risk

Highest Performances has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Highest Performances on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as advise financial sponsors on various transactions. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations, and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

