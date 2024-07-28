Head to Head Review: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) versus Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $737.15 million 10.28 $259.06 million $1.56 35.30 SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 1.25 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -10.93

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 9 0 2.82 SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $82.09, suggesting a potential upside of 49.07%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.73%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 31.42% 28.61% 23.07% SkyWater Technology -10.73% -32.59% -6.66%

Risk & Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.94, suggesting that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

