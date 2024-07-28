Head to Head Survey: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Athena Gold and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A 4.31% 3.80% Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athena Gold and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Athena Gold and Osisko Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A $610,000.00 N/A N/A Osisko Development $23.43 million 7.65 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.45

Athena Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Athena Gold beats Osisko Development on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold



Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada. It also owns 100% interest in the Crow Springs project, which consists of eleven unpatented mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About Osisko Development



Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

